Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Requirements Announced

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to the PC via Epic Games Store. Announced during The Game Awards 2021, some fans were pleased to see a fan favorite making the leap off of console, while others quickly damned the current-gen console price tag of $69.99–especially given that the game is, technically, almost two years old. It’s important to remember, however, that this isn’t the original release: Intergrade was released exclusively for PlayStation 5 earlier this year and includes a number of quality of life features and improvements, including updated graphics, photo mode, and a lengthy new chapter starring the ninja Yuffie Kisaragi.

Just announced at #TheGameAwards, @FinalFantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PC via the @EpicGames Store on December 16th! Wishlist the game later today and start preparing for next week’s launch. pic.twitter.com/xSVnLMBXiF — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 10, 2021

We now know what it will take to run the beloved title on the PC. Don’t worry, it’s not too incredibly demanding–however, it might be time to free up a little space. Square Enix has announced that the PC port will feature “4K support, HDR support, XInput and DirectInput compliant controller support, keyboard and mouse support, plus the highest spec PCs could see a performance of up to 120 frames per second.”

For those looking to run the game without too many bells and whistles, here are the minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or later)

Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or later) Processor: Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 100 GB

100 GB DirectX: Version 12 or later

Version 12 or later Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM)

For those with a more hefty machine, check out the recommended system requirements:

Assuming a resolution of 2560×1440 (Max: 3840×2160)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or later)

Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or later) Processor: IntelCore i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

IntelCore i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 100 GB

100 GB DirectX: Version 12 or later

Version 12 or later Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be available on the PC starting December 16, 2021. The game is already up for preorder on the Epic Games Store. Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 does not yet have a release date, although the game’s co-director offered up some thoughts on the next installment in an interview earlier this year.

