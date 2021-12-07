Final Fantasy XIV Grubhub Promotion Grants Pizza Emote

Final Fantasy XIV has officially released the much-anticipated Endwalker expansion, and for those glued to their screens and waiting in the perpetually massive queue, a new collaboration is offering some tasty eats and an in-game emote that’s just perfect for every Warrior of Light.

Anyone who orders at least $15 through the Grubhub app will earn the free Eat Pizza emote. (No, your order doesn’t have to be pizza specifically, so feel free to get some of that Chinese food you’ve been craving.) During checkout, enter the code ENDWALKER. Beginning December 17, a code will be sent to the email address registered with your Grubhub account. Just redeem that code through Mog Station, and bam, you’ll have the perfect post-battle feast. Codes will only be valid on North American accounts.

Don’t play Final Fantasy XIV but still want a freebie? From 4:30 to 8:30 PM (PST) on December 9, using the ENDWALKER code will net you free delivery. This is only good for deliveries costing less than $6 and will only work for the first 20,000 orders, however. Still, it’s perfect if you’re trying to snag that Starbucks or boba while you watch The Game Awards 2021.

Recently hitting 25 million players, Final Fantasy XIV won big at last month’s Golden Joystick Awards, snagging the prizes for Best Game Community and Still Playing. The new Endwalker expansion will conclude the Hydalyn-Zodiark story arc started in Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn in 2013. Producer Yoshi-P has already stated that the next ten years of the game have already been planned out.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker officially releases today, December 7, for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, with early access having begun on December 3. Long queue times have plagued the expansion since release, and the game’s producer Yoshi-P has announced that those with active paid subscriptions will receive seven days of free play time as an apology.

Source