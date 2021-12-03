Developers Insist Godfall: Challenger Edition For PlayStation Plus Is Not A Trial

As they do every month, this week Sony announced its December games for PlayStation Plus but this month’s addition of Godfall left many subscribers outraged. Now, developers have responded to the perturbed players.

This month, PlayStation Plus plans to add the game Godfall: Challenger Edition. In this slimmed-down version of the game, players can try their hand at three endgame modes, collect valuable loot and earn skill points. The main point of this edition is for played to test out playing the game at max level. The main exclusion of the Challenger Edition is the single-player campaign.

Many of the subscribers disappointed with Godfall: Challenger Edition complained that this version of the game is not in line with what they have come to expect from PlayStation Plus. Players said that Playstation Plus always gives “full” games. The Challenger Edition has players pay an extra amount of money for the main version of the game if they want to continue further.

Godfall‘s developers, Counterplay, spoke to Eurogamer about the criticism surrounding this month’s PlayStation Plus December pick. They simply argued that the Challenger Edition was “not a trial” and described it as “a new cut-price, limited edition.” Counterplay also recently released a press release stating the Challenger Edition would soon be free on the Epic Game Store from December 9th-16th. After which this controversial version of Godfall will be sold for $14.99.

It is doubtful that this explanation will do much in the way of satisfying PlayStation Plus subscribers who feel hard done by this month’s addition of Godfall: Challenger Edition. For players only interested in the full game, Godfall’s Digital Deluxe Edition is regularly $59.99 on the PlayStation Store but is currently on sale for $29.99. Hopefully, January’s PlayStation Plus game offerings will be a bit less controversial.

