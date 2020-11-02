Godfall PC System Requirements Unveiled

Godfall is a brand new looter shooter with a high fantasy setting. Players will be a member of the Knight’s Order that is tasked in preventing any major apocalyptic events. In the game players take control of Valorplates which will be based around classes and from there can offer a variety of different combo mechanics. In a lot of ways, people are comparing the weapon and armor sets to how Monster Hunter handles gear.

With the game being exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and the PC platform, it was a waiting game to see just what the system requirements would be for this next-generation video game title release. While we knew that both platforms would require an internet connection, we’ve been mainly kept in the dark in terms of both the minimum and recommended system requirements. That’s changed today thanks to a post made on the official Twitter account for Godfall.

Prepare to ascend on PC! The PC specs for #Godfall are available now.



⚔ Pre-purchase on PC today: https://t.co/Sa8GUzmXoK pic.twitter.com/0cOk1bjsoE — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) November 2, 2020

Godfall Minimum PC System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core I5-6600

RAM: 12 GB

GPU: RX 580 6GB / GTX 1060 6GB

Godfall Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core I7-8700

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: RX 5700 XT 8GB / GTX 1080 TI 11 GB

This bit of information doesn’t come with any notes so we’re not sure offhand if this is for 1080p or 4K. Likewise, this can be quite hefty of a game for some players which may mean that upgrades might be required to enjoy the game fully. At any rate, you have a bit of time to get everything settled as the title is not slated to release until November 12, 2020. Once again, this is a PlayStation 5 and PC exclusive release.

Source: Twitter