Battlefield Addresses Controversial Holiday Skins on Twitter

Yesterday, leaks suggested Battlefield 2042 was gearing up to release holiday-themed skins this month which created an upset among its player-base.

While new skins are usually welcomed by fans of any game, it was the “Father Winter” skin for Battlefield 2042 that particularly outraged players. Fans of the game felt that the skin had no place in the darker take on the first-person shooter genre. Those who complained about the new skins voiced fears of the game going the route of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Warzone, for example, recently added skins from the films Saw and Donnie Darko, along with several others on the sillier side. The Battlefield franchise has always taken a more serious approach with its games and has carved out its own place within the FPS genre in doing so.

Today, Twitter account Battlefield Direct Communication, the game’s official account, addressed the concerns voiced by the community. They said, “Today some of you accidentally got a glimpse of some Holiday themed cosmetics and we wanted to help clarify their intended usage #Battlefield“

Today some of you accidentally got a glimpse of some Holiday themed cosmetics and we wanted to help clarify their intended usage #Battlefield Here’s a thread where we can help to share some insight 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/ssiXVhlLkl — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) December 2, 2021

Battlefield Direct Communication went on to explain in the thread, “Development for Live Service requires us to work months in advance, and enables us to have options when we reach key moments in our first year. Today, we have other priorities, and so whilst we have the skins, we presently have no plans to utilize all of them this Holiday.” The company continued to describe how creating single-use skins “provides all of us working on #Battlefield with exciting new opportunities that let us explore with more creative freedom than before.” Battlefield’s explanation seems to say the leaked skins were possibly created for special one-off portal modes and not intended for the standard 2042 game.

Additionally, the Twitter account also took the opportunity to announce some upcoming weapon skins saying, “Separately, we’ll be starting our weekly missions next week where you’ll be challenged to complete objectives, and be rewarded with new skins. Once earned, you’ll gain new items for your Collection and we’ll have new skins available to unlock each week on the road to Season One.” The new skins appear to be in line with Battlefield 2042‘s aesthetic so players are sure to be pleased.

