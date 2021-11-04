Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Update Drops Early

Either someone at Nintendo is getting fired, or they’re getting a raise. Despite previously announcing that the absolutely massive free 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons wouldn’t be released until November 5, the wait is already over. Fans took to social media last night with the shocking news that huge updates were already queued for the game on their Switch, meaning that Brewster and over 900 new items are available right this second. Those who are looking for the paid DLC, however, will actually need to wait until tomorrow. (At least, as far as we know.)

Announced last month during Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Direct, the 2.0 update is filled with new items, characters, and possibilities. New exteriors are available for player houses, fences can now be dyed, boat tours can take players to mysterious new types of islands, and cooking is now a thing. Yes, you can grow crops and make dozens of recipes. This marks the beginning of the Animal Crossing renaissance, and we’re willing to bet that legions of fans will be returning to the title after months in limbo. Despite being the second best-selling game ever on the Nintendo Switch (selling over 33 million copies), the title has been somewhat stagnant after a lack of content-rich updates. Players have been outspoken on social media about the game’s many shortcomings, from missing classic characters to lackluster events. Without a doubt, the 2.0 update is about to put those complaints to bed for good.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The free 2.0 update is available to download now, while the game’s first and only paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise, will be available to purchase tomorrow, November 5, 2021. Priced at $24.99 or available as a part of the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership, Happy Home Paradise will allow players to design vacation homes for characters.

