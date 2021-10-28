Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl May Introduce A New Area For Shiny Pokémon

If rumors are correct, a leaker on Twitter may have just uncovered a very exciting addition to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Pokémon shiny hunting might just get a whole lot easier.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is just a few short weeks away, and the rumor mill is ramping up as excitement grows. A mysterious tweet by @Riddler_Khu suggests that the original Gen 4 DS titles may just be getting a specific area of the map reserved for shiny hunting, where shiny spawn rates could be considerably increased. The picture @Riddler_Khu tweeted shows what looks to be a modern take on Pal Park.

Here is good place for new-coming fans. pic.twitter.com/gTzenFK8Px — Nihilego Khu (@Riddler_Khu) October 26, 2021

In the DS version of the games, Pal Park was not available to players until they had obtained the National Pokédex. Once this had occurred, gamers could permanently transfer Pokémon into their DS game from a Generation III core series game. Having proven to be a credible leaker in the past, @Riddler_Khu’s cryptic caption “Here is a good place for new-coming fans.” has caused plenty of stir. The leaker followed up the tweet the very next day with a picture of an Alolan Vulpix and a shiny Ponyta, again with hardly any context.

@Riddler_Khu has not plainly said that the images in the series of tweets are related, but speculation has gone wild on whether or not Pal Park may have a shiny hunting area. Gamers have also theorized that the Alolan Vulpix signals that Pokémon from new regions may be included in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that weren’t featured in the original, but will be accessible in Pal Park.

Of course, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have not officially announced anything concerning shiny Pokémon, so all of this could just be speculation. Either way, if the tweets are to be believed, Pal Park could be getting some very exciting upgrades next month.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

