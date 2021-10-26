Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Announces Early Purchase Bonuses

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has released its third trailer in a week, each one providing a bigger glimpse into the upcoming game than the last. The most recent video has detailed the game’s early purchase bonuses.

Early purchase bonuses are commonly used by Nintendo to entice new players to buy a game within a certain timeframe. In the case of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there will be three bonuses depending on whether players purchase the digital or physical version of the game. Purchasing the game before May 9, 2022, will allow players access to both a Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and a Baneful Fox Mask, that can be equipped on your trainer. Both the digital and physical versions provide these early bonuses. However, those who purchase the digital version will also be gifted 30 Heavy Balls, a special variety of Poké Ball that is especially effective in catching Pokémon that haven’t spotted the trainer yet. They are heavier than other Poké Balls and therefore don’t travel very far when thrown. This will require trainers to sneak up close to the unaware Pokémon before throwing one.

As previously shown in the slightly traumatizing found-footage trailer, new forms for Zorua and Zoroark are also coming to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The fan favourite Pokémon caused a stir in their introduction trailer last week. Not only because it confirmed their new forms for the game but also in the terrifying way they were revealed. The new Hisuian variants are confirmed to be Ghost/Normal type instead of the standard Dark type.

With the release date for Pokémon Legends: Arceus so soon, it can be expected that Nintendo will be ramping up marketing on the game and will be releasing more information and trailers.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will release on January 28, 2022, for Nintendo Switch. Purchase the game before May 9, 2022 to get those early purchase bonuses.

