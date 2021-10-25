Apex Legends Reveals Beachy Map Storm Point in Season 11

Last week, a new Apex Legends trailer highlighted an entirely new map coming in Season 11: Escape on November 2, 2021. The unseasonable locale was filled with palm trees, sunscreen, and surf, more suitable for the scorching summer months rather than the chilly onset of winter. Today, players got a more in-depth look at what the new map, called Storm Point, will hold when it launches next Tuesday in a brand-new gameplay trailer.

Check out the trailer here:

Filled with tropical scenery, abandoned buildings, and a spooky electrical storm looming overhead, the new map will be the largest map in the free-to-play title to date. Fans also get a glimpse of the new playable Legend Ash from Titanfall 2, along with her much sought-after C.A.R. submachine gun. A massive spider horde chasing players hints at some PvE coming to the game as well. Players can use a Gravity Cannon to traverse this expansive landscape and can feel free to use their weapons mid-transit. The last map introduced in Apex Legends was last year’s Olympus, and this looks to be a welcome upgrade.

The free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter has continued to pull in players since its release in 2019, surpassing 25 million players by the end of its first week. In April 2021, Apex Legends had approximately 100 million players. Last month, the game added new character-driven story content titled Apex Chronicles, giving players more backstory and lore during battle royale content.

Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and supports cross-platform play. It will be released on iOS and Android devices in 2022. The Halloween event is currently underway until November 3, with a number of special cosmetics up for grabs, along with a limited-time mode called Shadow Royale. There’s still time to get spooky, but be sure not to miss the deadline.

Source