PUBG: New State Release Date Announced With New Trailer

PUBG: New State, the sequel to the immensely popular PUBG Mobile, has finally received an official release date. The new game will be launching in just a few weeks, on November 11. The announcement came as part of a new trailer for the game. The trailer shows new weapons, environments, and vehicles in the futuristic setting of PUBG: New State. The game will take place in 2051 so there’s plenty of room for advanced weaponry, vehicles, outfits, and items. Check out the launch trailer below.

PUBG: New State is the biggest step forward for the franchise since the transition from PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on PC to PUBG Mobile in 2018. Although the original game was popular on PC, it wasn’t until the franchise hit phones that the game really took off. It popularized the battle royale video game format and inspired the rapid change of Fortnite from a third-person co-op shooter into the battle royale juggernaut that we know today.

Since the release of Fortnite: Battle Royale, PUBG and Fortnite have been locked in a heated battle for the supremacy of the highly lucrative battle royale genre. The new game looks to be taking the fight to Epic as the first sequel to either game.

PUBG: New State has a host of new features that are sure to excite fans of the series. The new map “TROI” is the New State equivalent of the original game’s “Erangel” map. TROI is a futuristic map set in 2051 and features futuristic buildings, monuments, and architecture. The futuristic environment of the first New State map is sure to make the game feel distinctly different from the original PUBG Mobile maps.

The newest PUBG game has already surpassed 40 million pre-registrations on Google’s Play Store and the Apple App Store combined. The game will release on Android and iOS devices on November 11, 2021.