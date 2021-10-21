Saints Row Gameplay Trailer Shows off Criminal Ventures

Announced at this year’s Gamescom, the new Saints Row reboot is still a few months away. Despite a fair amount of criticism, Volition has chosen to continue hyping up the title, with last week’s trailer showing off a massive open-world to explore. That’s not the only change fans of the franchise have noted, with the familiar styling and humor of previous titles noticeably absent from the peeks we’ve gotten so far. Today, the company released a new trailer breaking down a new game mechanic–Criminal Ventures. This will be the system by which Saints Row players will build and grow their criminal empire.

See the trailer below:

Each circled location on the map designates a particular Criminal Venture to be undertaken, much like an organized crime operation. However, rather than being simple ‘missions’ to complete, these locations mark where players will build their ventures, with early examples being food trucks and laundromats, with later ventures getting much larger and more expensive. You’re trying to take over the city, after all.

The trailer only shows a few of these unique ventures, including a particularly dastardly plot at the Shady Oaks Medical Clinic allowing players to get into deadly accidents to make huge insurance claims. While there will likely be much more to Saints Row than just these Ventures, they seem like they’ll play a big part in the title’s makeup. As empires grow, new missions will unlock with even more ridiculous ways to earn cash.

The Saints Row reboot is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 25, 2022. The game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, and a post-release expansion pass will include at least three big pieces of DLC. According to a blog post made by the developers last month, the title will feature cross-gen cooperative multiplayer support.

