Call of Duty: Vanguard Writers Aiming for Trilogy

Less than a month away from the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, fans are getting ready to dive headfirst into the war-torn battlefields of the franchise’s eighteenth installment. Though it’s always unsure what the future will hold, Call of Duty fans are nothing if not passionate, and this game is likely to be a best-seller without much fuss. Perhaps with this in mind, the game’s writers are already discussing the possibility of making Vanguard a trilogy. Their reason for wanting to do so isn’t (explicitly) for money or market share, but because the game might be switching to a more character-focused model.

In an interview at New York Comic Con, Sam Maggs, one of the writers for Call of Duty: Vanguard discussed the issue at hand. “We came into this process saying, ‘how do we make the iconic CoD characters?’ because you don’t really have that in Call of Duty right now. You know when you think about a game like Halo, you think of Master Chief, but when you think of CoD there’s not really those standout characters. We want to make Vanguard 2 and Vanguard 3, because we have two more stories that we want to tell with these characters.”

Earlier this week, Sledgehammer released a new story trailer for the upcoming title, focusing on the collection of main characters we can expect to get to know during our extensive playtime. It’s interesting to see Call of Duty approaching these upcoming titles in a new way, and being more intent on telling personal stories. We’ll see if it pays off.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 5, 2021. As to be expected with this kind of title, a number of unscrupulous players made their way into last month’s beta, though we’re counting on Sledgehammer to weed out the bad apples as best they can before the full title launches.

