Resident Evil 4 VR Coming to Oculus Quest 2 in Time for Halloween

Last month, rumors began spreading around the web that the Resident Evil 4 remake might be on its way. This followed a number of other reports dating back to early 2020, one of which detailing that the title’s original director Shinji Mikami had given his blessing to Capcom to update the game for new audiences. Whether or not that proposed remake is on the way, something else is coming in the meantime–originally announced at the Resident Evil Showcase in April, Resident Evil 4 VR has now been confirmed for the Oculus Quest 2 next month. Yes, the Quest 2, and only the Quest 2. If you have any other headset, well, you’re out of luck. This will be the first Resident Evil title released for VR for the PC, with Resident Evil 7 VR exclusive to PlayStation VR.

Sadly, only a small amount of the title’s gameplay has been previewed ahead of release. The game’s original content has been adapted for a first-person perspective, and the in-game objects and menus have been streamlined for the VR experience. Weapons will be grabbed directly rather than from a menu, meaning that you can just reach down to your waist to grab that Glock. Need a knife? Simply reach for your chest. Want a potion to heal from that nasty wound? Those are kept near your left shoulder. Players can engage with the title while standing up or sitting down and will be able to move Leon with the analog stick or by teleportation. Though the controls have been said to be somewhat clunky, this is a pretty neat way to revitalize a game from 2005.

Resident Evil 4 VR will hit the Oculus Quest 2 on October 21, 2021. The original Resident Evil 4 was released for GameCube in January 2005, winning multiple Game of the Year awards.

Source