Bayonetta 3 Director Confirms The Studio Is Nearly Done

Yesterday fans were treated with a brand new gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3. This has been a game we’ve been waiting on for years now. Unfortunately, nearly a decade has passed since we first received Bayonetta 2. Now it looks like we’ll finally get a chance to dive into Bayonetta 3 sometime in 2022. With that said, the game director has published an online letter today. Essentially the director was alerting fans of the current development progress of Bayonetta 3. Likewise, new details are available for the Demon Slave mechanic.

Bayonetta fans will once again step into the iconic witch and deliver a slew of attacks against her enemies. This game had quite the anticipation built up, and hopefully, the studio delivers something special. While we got a sneak peek at the gameplay from yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, today, the game director, Yusuke Miyata, wanted to ensure fans that the studio is nearly done. Currently, the development is on the final home stretch of development. However, Yusuke noted that they are constantly working to ensure the core game is even more fun.

There was also a bit more insight into the game trailer. One of the new elements coming to Bayonetta 3 is the Demon Slave mechanic. This will allow players to control a demon and use its various abilities and powers against a target. Apparently, there will be multiple demons available with their unique powers, but we’re not privy to the final details on just how many demonic alterations there are.

“We’re in the home stretch of development right now, working on making the core of the game even more fun and test playing nonstop. As the culmination of this series loved by all of you, we’re giving our all to make it a masterpiece worth of the name Bayonetta so please wait and anticipate just a bit longer!” Yusuke Miyata

Finally, the director alerts fans that this is his first time working with the game franchise. Still, Yusuke wants to ensure fans that he’s still a massive fan despite not working on past installments. Before starting, Yusuke spent time replaying all the games and reading every book out there related to Bayonetta. We’ll see how his take on Bayonetta holds up compared to previous installments when the game launches sometime next year.

