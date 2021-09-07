Tales of Arise Now Has A Summary Trailer

A new Tales game is getting ready to release. It’s been quite the wait for this next installment, but fans will soon have Tales of Arise. This game hits the marketplace this week, but if you’re still uncertain about what all the game will offer, then you might want to view this trailer. Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a new summary trailer to give players a quick overlook of the gameplay experience.

If you’ve been following this game for a while now, then this trailer might not unveil anything new. However, it’s a great way to catch up on all the important elements of this installment. We’re once again showcased the narrative of two planets, Dahna and Rena. With Rena being technologically advanced, Dahna’s citizens have been enslaved. Forced to provide resources, a group of heroes sets out on a journey to finally free Dahna once and for all. Like with the past games, we can expect a few iconic characters to show up at the party, providing their unique abilities and attributes.

Combat’s also been reworked for this game. The new changes should allow for an even easier time pulling off attacks and dodges. Furthermore, you might find an even more immersive experience with this installment. There looks to be quite a bit of exploration and diverse settings to visit. It’s noted that the time of day will bring out some notable changes, such as different events.

As mentioned, Tales of Arise hits the marketplace this week. Players can acquire a copy on September 10, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If this is your first time playing a Tales video game this you’re perfectly fine. You don’t have to worry about going back to previous installments. This will be a standalone video game release and not a follow-up to a past video game title.

