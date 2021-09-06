Horizon Forbidden West Will Feature Free PS5 Upgrade

The PlayStation 5 is one of the more anticipated consoles for fans out there. While the console platform was already released last year, it’s extremely rare to come across. Fans have been waiting on restocks to happen to get a chance to purchase a unit. As a result, some video game titles are launching cross-generation. This way, players can start enjoying the game until they finally get their hands on the latest console platform.

Sony has allowed several video game titles to receive a free upgrade onto the PlayStation 5. This was intended for cross-gen launch titles, but one of the more anticipated exclusives didn’t include this upgrade pathway. Of course, I’m referring to Horizon Forbidden West which had plenty of criticism and feedback from fans. While the game was pushed out of this year, players soon found out there wasn’t an upgrade pathway for this title. Instead, fans would have to purchase the game again for the full price.

That’s since changed. After Sony received the feedback, it looks like they are reverting their decision. Horizon Forbidden West will have a free upgrade pathway after all. Those who purchase a PlayStation 4 unit of the game will find a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5. However, this looks to be the last Sony exclusive to offer a free upgrade pathway. Instead, as we advance, there will be a $10 digital upgrade fee.

While you can’t upgrade for free moving forward, $10 beats having to spend the money for another copy of the game. Moreover, it’s something that players can expect for several upcoming titles, according to the post by Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. For instance, the future games with a $10 upgrade fee from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 include Gran Turismo 7 and the next installment to the God of War franchise. As for Horizon Forbidden West, players should be able to pick up a copy on February 18, 2022.

