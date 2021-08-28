Elden Ring’s Text Was Not Written By George R. R. Martin, Says Report

The in-game text for Elden Ring will not be the words of George R. R. Martin, says a new report from IGN. The game was recently made available for a hands-off preview, with several new details about the world, gameplay, and story revealed. And shocker of all shockers for those who’ve only heard about this game by popular report: The game’s words are actually written by director Hidetaka Miyazaki, not the Song of Ice and Fire novelist.

In a quote in The Verge, From Software’s Yasuhiro Kitao described the two’s work on the game: “George R.R. Martin provided us the mythos for the world, which takes place many, many years before the events of the game, and really shapes a lot of the current state of the world and its characters… Miyazaki has had a lot of fun playing around with that mythos.” As for what the story this time around is, From has hinted it’ll be based more around your character than previous games have been.

He went on to say: “We felt it was a really inspiring collaboration. When George R.R. Martin says “Okay, here’s the mythos, do what you will with it,” Miyazaki is just going to run with it. So he’s really taken a lot of inspiration. Miyazaki has really been free to take his own interpretations and create his own characters based off of that. He’s really enjoyed having this script as a backbone.”

We already knew that Martin wrote the game’s backstory and narrative, as From has been quick to say in all of its promotional material for Elden Ring. However, he’s not had much input on the game for most of its development. In other Elden Ring-related news, we also learned that the game will be a series of dungeons connected by a large overworld.

