Fallout London Mod Loses Head Writer To Bethesda

Bethesda is pretty great when it comes to mod support. Communities have come together to deliver some exciting content. There’s a slew of mods to enhance different areas of the game or add additional content. However, there are a few notable mods that are in development to bring out a massive expansion-like experience. One of those mods for Fallout 4 is Fallout London. This mod has gained quite a bit of attention online. There was so much attention that Bethesda themselves were impressed.

Seeing the work of building up a Fallout game expansion purely out of passion has to be quite the compliment. However, when Bethesda recognized the talent going into this game, they decided to hire a new employee. It’s not the first time we’ve heard a development studio actively hiring from the modding community. Plenty of developers get their start from modding. This particular hire was from the Fallout London head writer position. Stephanie Zachariadis impressed the development studio so much that Bethesda offered a position at the studio that Stephanie gladly accepted.

Special Announcement from the Project Lead over on our Discord: pic.twitter.com/s7MzJrvJyG — Fallout London (@FalloutLondon) August 21, 2021

While this is great news for Stephanie, that doesn’t mean the upcoming Fallout London mod is in any danger. Unfortunately, Stephanie is not able to work on this project anymore while working directly at Bethesda. However, it was noted by the development team working on Fallout London that Stephanie worked with as much time as she had to ensure the story was finished. Now the developers from the modding team are just finishing up some small dialogue lines. With this will also come a new head writer.

Fortunately, the narrative is already complete allowing the studio to press on. That’s great news for fans that might have feared losing the head writer would result in a massive delay. For now, it looks like everything is on track for the mod. A big congratulations have to go to Stephanie for hitting a dream job.

