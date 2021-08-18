Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Video Shows Irish in Action

Electronic Arts is starting to reveal more about the specialists you’ll be able to play as in the upcoming Battlefield 2042. The latest gameplay video revealed for the game shows off the special abilities of Irish, one of the playable characters in the game. EA also notes that, if you pre-order, you can get a special skin for Irish, assuming his normal appearance isn’t badass enough for you for some reason.

Irish is a returning character from Battlefield 4 and appears to be scraping by with a group of No-Pats. The official description from the EA site says: “A natural-born leader, Kimble “Irish” Graves, is the commander of the Specialists aboard the Exodus. A native of Brooklyn, New York, his natural leadership qualities and combat skills help keep the Non-Patriated safe from harm. Having seen the cost of war first hand as a former Marine, this skilled engineer is dedicated to protecting both his squad as well as those who cannot fight for themselves.”

According to the video, Irish will be an engineer class, with two special abilities. One is “Fortification System,” and the other is “Veteran.” The former is a deployable cover, which not only protects from bullets and such but will also shoot down incoming projectiles. “Veteran” grants a bonus to Irish’s armor, with additional bonuses from downed enemies. As you’d expect from the above description, Irish seems designed to protect fellow squadmates rather than go on the offensive himself.

Any information about other specialists will likely wait until the upcoming Gamescom show, where Electronic Arts is expected to show off more of Battlefield 2042. This is also where we’ll allegedly get official confirmation of leaked details about Hazard Zone, the mysterious third mode of the game. Either way, the game is set to launch on October 22, so we’ll find out one way or another by then.

