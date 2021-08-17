Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC Unveiled For 1.3 Update

Easily one of the more anticipated video game titles to have come out in 2020 was Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately, the game was a horrible mess at launch, with developers struggling to provide fixes. While the developers have been putting out updates, we’re getting ready to receive the most significant update in a long time. CD Projekt Red has 1.3 on the horizon for Cyberpunk 2077, and with it comes free DLC.

We knew free DLC was coming to this game. However, the focus for the developers has transitioned into providing game updates. Now that the title has reached a point that the developers feel comfortable with, we’re starting to see a free DLC release. Unfortunately, there’s not a ton of new content added into the game in 1.3. You will find a new settings menu called Additional Content. Here we’ll get a breakdown of what DLC has recently been added into the video game.

For 1.3, we have three notable free DLC additions. Again, they are not drastically big, but it’s at least the start of hopefully more content coming into the marketplace. To start things off, the developers showcased a message from Viktor Vektor early into the game narrative. You’ll find that Viktor will be offering V two jackets from his younger days. The Ghost Town quest also gives players something extra, which is coordinates to a new Quartz Bandit vehicle. Lastly, the final free DLC showcased was an alternative look to Johnny Silverhand. If you would like to see Johnny sporting a new design, this can be adjusted within the game settings menu.

As mentioned, this is just the start of the DLC, and more is bound to be coming out in the future. We’re uncertain just what new content will be coming, but it’s been noted that they will be free for all players. Meanwhile, the expansions that are currently in the works will be paid. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any details as to what the expansions will entail, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer on that front.

