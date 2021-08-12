Hogwarts Legacy Not Likely To Show During Gamescom 2021

2020 has been a tough year to get through. There were so many events cancelled and quarantine orders in place. 2021 however, is starting to change things up a bit with more events taking place again. While some of these events are virtual only, we’ll at least get to sit in and enjoy the show. That’s precisely what we’ll be getting with Gamescom 2021. You won’t find a physical presence here, but the Gamescom event will be available virtually. So everyone can sit in and watch the show happen live.

For those who were hoping to see a Hogwarts Legacy trailer or even gameplay, then you’re likely going to be out of luck. Initially, Avalanche Software had expected to see Hogwarts Legacy launch into the marketplace this year. Thanks to the pandemic, the game was pushed to 2022. Likewise, there’s no specific date attached. So there could be plenty of time between now and then for more marketing materials to emerge online. For some fans, it was hopeful that Hogwarts Legacy will pop up during Gamescom 2021.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t look to be the case. The partners for Gamescom 2021 don’t feature Warner Bros, which are the publishers for this game. That doesn’t mean we won’t see plenty of other exciting games unveiled or updated. However, it looks like fans will have to continue to dissect the trailer and images released so far.

Fans have already unearthed plenty of details about Hogwarts Legacy. For instance, fans have spotted a giant spider located within the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry grounds, a potential appearance of Nearly Headless Nick, along with speculation of a potential antagonist for this game. Currently, Gamescom will be kicking off later this month, with Xbox having its own stream to start the show on August 24, 2021.

