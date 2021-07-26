Elden Ring Artist Shows Off Some Interesting Concept Art

An artist named Zhuoxin Ye, who worked on Elden Ring enemy designs, has released some images online. Before you get too excited, these are not designs based on the work he’s done on Elden Ring. However, being a concept artist, it’s not unusual to see artwork posted online of just different ideals. You can check out plenty of Zhuoxin Ye’s work through his Art Station account, and that’s where some of these images have come from.

From what we’ve seen so far, Elden Ring is pretty much lined up with FromSoftware’s past work. The studio had really blew the industry up with the Souls franchise. Now fan’s can’t wait to get their hands on Elden Ring. With these games you can expect difficult gameplay and plenty of lore. However, many players out there really enjoy the visual designs as well. From the enemies, gear to the environments, there’s usually a lot to stop and look at.

Again these are not images directly form Elden Ring, but they might be inspired by it. In fact, some fans have pointed out some similarities between these images and the game trailers. What you can see in particular is fans take notice of the giant sword plunged deep into the ground and practically towers over its wielder. Fans say that the sword design looks like a carbon copy of the blade you can see from the Elden Ring trailer.

These are some truly incredible pieces of art, and we can’t wait to see some of Zhuoxin Ye’s work within Elden Ring when it launches. Currently, Elden Ring is not set to release until January 21, 2022. When it does launch you can expect the game to hit the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

Source