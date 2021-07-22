Dying Light 2 Players Can Hear Aiden Slowly Turn Infected

There are countless zombie titles out there but one of the latest big hits was Dying Light which came out back in 2015. Interestingly enough this game also comes from the talented studio team Techland who was behind Dead Island. While Dead Island was a tropical and colorful paradise, the focus in Dying Light was the parkour traverse mechanics that allowed players to quickly zip around a bleak zombie-filled world. Now Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be taking place nearly two decades after the events of the first game where we’re left in the role of a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell.

Much like the first installment, parkour is a big component here and with a larger world to roam around in. Players are dropped in one of the last safe havens around the world but with so many people seeking refuge behind the walls protecting them from the harsh deadly zombie-like creatures, factions have quickly built up. As a result, there are going to be plenty of choices available for players that will alter not only the story but the actual environment as well. This game was announced back in 2018 and it went a good while before we had any new signs of life for Dying Light 2. Fortunately, there’s been plenty of updates as of late and we’re gearing up for its release.

With that said, there’s still plenty of little details that fans are still just finding out about. For one, it was recently discovered that our protagonist Aiden Caldwell will vocally start to grunt like a zombie. Depending on your health gauge you can actively hear Aiden turning into an infected A good example that’s spreading online can be found in the video embedded above. This is one little detail that gives more of an immersive experience.

For now, fans can mark on their calendars for Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s release. If there are no unexpected delays players can expect Dying Light 2: Stay Human to launch into the marketplace on December 7, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source