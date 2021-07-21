Netflix Will Step Into The Video Game Industry With Mobile Titles First

The video game industry is a competitive one as developers fight and strive to make content to hopefully get picked up by potential fans. Likewise, it’s just as competitive when it comes to hardware and services. We’re starting to see more companies make a push into services in general when it comes to video games with consumers paying a fee to unlock a catalog of video game titles or a cloud-based gaming stream. You’ll find services like Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, GeForce Now, the list goes on and on.

However, for a few years now it was rumored and speculated that Netflix would dive into the video game industry in some fashion. Now with cloud gaming becoming more of a push to become mainstream, Netflix could find its way of offering video game experiences to households all around the world. After all, the Netflix series, in general, has adapted over the years from being a service that provided rental DVDs, to streaming movies or shows, along with providing their original content. So why not jump into another form of entertainment media?

Now it looks like the rumors and reports are correct as Netflix will be diving into the video game industry but it’s not in a way you might have expected. It looks like Netflix will be taking things a bit slower to see just how well they can tap into the industry with its already established user base. For now, going forward the Netflix company is seeking to develop mobile video game titles which would be available for members of their subscription service. At the moment, it doesn’t look like there is any tier locking these games out from consumers.

We’re also uncertain just what kind of video games will be developed outside of just being centered around mobile devices. Again, this is a cautious step rather than the company looking to jump right into the deep end with their service. We’re also uncertain just when we can expect these games to start rolling out, but it should be interesting to see just how many subscribers will make use of the new video games when they are officially being offered.

Source: PC Gamer, Netflix