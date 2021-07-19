Ubisoft Reveals New Tom Clancy Title, Arena Shooter XDefiant

Ubisoft today revealed, in a surprise livestream event, that it’s making a new Rainbow Six game: A free-to-play multiplayer title called Rainbow Six: XDefiant, a game that Ubisoft employees called “fast-paced firefight meets punk rock mosh pit” (whatever that might mean). This arena-style shooter is set to have its first closed test on August 5, and users can pre-register from Ubisoft’s site.

The game borrows characters from across other Tom Clancy Ubisoft properties, including Rainbow Six, The Division, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon. The player characters are called Defiants and are divided into four different factions, called Wolves, Outcasts, Cleaners, and Echelon. The description of the game on Ubisoft’s site reads: “Tom Clancy’s XDefiant features playable factions from the Tom Clancy universe and beyond, each with unique abilities. Pair that with an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and devices to complete your loadout, and go to battle with a variety of maps and modes.”

Ubisoft revealed the game during a livestream event in which members of the development team talked up the game, and they made a point to say they’re prioritizing the game’s “solid gunplay” above everything. If you’re familiar with Tom Clancy titles, the game is a lot more colorful than is usual for the franchise. The game will be a 6v6 arena game, with players of different factions and specialties pitted against each other. There will be modes like Domination and Escort, which makes the game sound even more like Overwatch than it already did.

There’s no set release date for the game yet, but it’ll be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia. Ubisoft is holding the first closed test of the game on August 5, and interested gamers can pre-register on the game’s site. Players who are invited into the test can invite up to five friends from

