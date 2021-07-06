Did You Know The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Has A Pac-Man Easter Egg?

B3C5T4 – Reddit

Bethesda is known for delivering some incredibly open-world and in-depth RPGs. With Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, their fan base is eagerly awaiting their next big video game installments but has also continued to spend countless hours in their past releases. For instance, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released back in 2011 but years later we’re still enduring this incredible RPG with new ports being made for the latest platform launches. While we know that a new installment is in the works, some fans can’t get enough of this incredible journey.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has a massive amount of content available within it. There’s a large open-world map, cities to explore, countless quests to take on and loot to gather. Likewise, there’s plenty of little secrets and easter eggs for fans to uncover. There’s one easter egg you might not have known about but it’s been highlighted online. One particular user managed to uncover an easter egg that is based around another iconic video game title that you’ve undoubtedly played and that’s Pac-Man. Taking their findings, the easter egg was shared through Reddit.

Pac-Man is an iconic arcade title and years after its release, fans will still go back and enjoy some of the simplistic gameplay that progressively gets more difficult. There’s a home of Endon’s within Markarth that features Pac-Man’s easter egg on a shelf. You’ll see a cheese wheel chomping down on some garlic which is something that you could have easily missed when playing this behemoth of a video game for the first time.

That’s quite a surprising find but it has others wondering just what else developers had hidden within the game that’s yet to be discovered. For now, you can hunt as much as you’d like because we’re still waiting for news to hit about The Elder Scrolls 6. For now, Bethesda is hard at work when it comes to their next big IP release, Starfield.

Source: Gamerant, Reddit