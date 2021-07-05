Fan Builds Up Their Own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Video Game

Nintendo has quite a few iconic video game franchises whether it’s Super Mario Bros, Kirby, Donkey Kong, to The Legend of Zelda, there’s something for just about everyone under the Nintendo company. However, if we were to take The Legend of Zelda franchise, in particular, we can look back at quite the lengthy video game release history for the franchise. There is a massive fan base that will pick up each installment released for the IP.

While some games are a bit more favorably reviewed than others, the latest mainline installment to the franchise was a massive hit worldwide. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was an open-world take on the video game where Link would travel to all kinds of different locations, freely explore, help those in need, and of course save the day from impending doom. It was a title that was such a huge hit that it’s not surprising to see that Nintendo was going to keep the fun going with a sequel.

During E3 2019’s Nintendo Direct video upload, we got the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. It didn’t come with too much information at all and still, the details about the game are scarce. We know that the intended release for this game is in 2022, but that’s not stopping one fan from giving his take on the sequel. A YouTube content creator has taken online to showcase his version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Now, this isn’t the full game or anything, but we can see several scenes and levels built up. The creator has taken his time to build up different areas through Unity C# which in the video you can view above, you’ll find how he’s crafted up the levels and some of the ideas he’s taken from the trailer footage for his title adaptation. Of course, who knows how long this footage will be up as Nintendo can be quite protective over their IPs. As a result, there’s a chance we might see this project quickly scrapped from the internet.

Source: Gamerant, YouTube