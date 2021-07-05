Nintendo Rumored To Overhaul Donkey Kong IP

When it comes to Nintendo, this is a company that is extremely protective over its IP. We saw several video game fan projects and media get destroyed by Nintendo. Meanwhile, there are fans of several Nintendo IPs that are hopeful the company would make some kind of comeback. For instance, it wasn’t long ago that we got word of a pitched realistic F-Zero game that Nintendo passed on. Now it looks like Nintendo has their eyes on another classic IP that would hit the marketplace in a bigger way than before.

Donkey Kong is quite the iconic IP that most will easily recognize similar to the likes of Mario. However, it’s been an IP that we haven’t seen too much of as of late. That’s likely going to change if the rumors circulating online prove to be true. According to multiple publications with sources online, there appears to be a new push to get Donkey Kong back in the limelight similar to Mario. For instance, not only are we going to receive a new video game release but an animation and a theme park.

While there is a Super Mario movie in the works, we’re uncertain at this point if this animation news that is circulating online is referring to a movie or a television series. You are also likely aware of the Super Nintendo World park that opened up in Japan with other Universal Studios parks around the world getting a similar treatment. While this park mainly caters to Mario and the iconic franchises that feature the mascot for Nintendo, it might get a big expansion.

The reports going around suggest that addition is coming which will add Donkey Kong into the park. That section will have Donkey Kong-themed rides and shows, but again there’s no confirmation to any of these rumored claims. Regardless, if this proves to be true then it will be interesting to see just what IP from Nintendo will receive this special treatment next. For now, it’s exciting times to see Nintendo branch out into other entertainment mediums.

Source: VGC