Marvel’s Spider-Man Developer Is Making A Multiplayer Game Next

Developers Insomniac Games has been around since the early 1990s and over the years the studio has worked on several iconic projects. Most of the games were developed for the Sony PlayStation consoles despite not being owned by Sony. We had the likes of Spyro, Ratchet & Clank, along with Resistance. However, the company was finally picked up and acquired by Sony back in 2019 after the incredibly popular release of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

While the studio has last worked on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart along with previously releasing Marvel’s Spider-Man and the spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we didn’t know just what the studio was going to be working on next. Things haven’t changed, we didn’t get any official announcement, but some job postings do indicate that the studio is working on something a bit different than the norm for this studio. We can expect the next project to feature some kind of a multiplayer element.

Insomniac is hiring! We have five new job openings for a multiplayer project. Come join us and be part of the #PlayStationStudiosFamily as we work on exciting things!



Apply today: https://t.co/WpJzOR39tK pic.twitter.com/eBJzEEtCsR — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 24, 2021

This job listing doesn’t indicate too much of what’s going on over at the studio other than the next game is multiplayer-focused. There are job listings that are seeking individuals to come out with stories, scripts, multiplayer mechanics, cinematic, almost everything you can think of when it comes to a video game Insomniac Games is looking to add in some fresh new faces into the mix to help out. We’re certainly interested in seeing just what the studio can pull off next. However, since they are still looking for new hires, it’s going to be quite a while before we get any look at this new upcoming multiplayer project.

Source: Twitter