Sony Opens Up PS5 Beta Software Program You Can Sign Up For

Sony is opening up a new program for PlayStation 5 users to test out new features for their console before they roll out to everyone. We don’t yet know what kinds of features these users would be testing, but Sony says it’ll share more about that in the coming weeks. The announcement implies this beta is going to be focused on the next major update, but there will be further updates with their own beta tests.

The announcement reads, “If you’re selected to be part of the program, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to download the beta version of the next system software. In order to sign up, you’ll need a PS5 console with an internet connection and a PlayStation Network account. You will also be added to the potential participant pool for future PS5 system software betas automatically without having to register again. After the beta begins, you can restore your system software to the latest official release version before the beta program ends.”

The impetus for this program is an upcoming update, as the announcement post says, “Later this year, we’re rolling out another major system update packed with new features, and we want your help testing them out!” There are a number of features that could potentially be in the new update, including expandable M2 SSD storage. The sign-up page has a warning that the new software will be “still under development.”

This program appears to be somewhat similar to the Xbox Insider program that lets users test Xbox features early, and Sony’s offered beta programs to test features on the PS4 as well. It’s available to users over 18 in the US, UK, Japan, Canada, Germany, and France and your PSN account must be in good standing. Users can sign up at the source link below.

