Grand Theft Auto Online Will Be Shutdown For Xbox 360 & PlayStation 3 Platforms

Rockstar Games is a well-known video game development studio that has worked on several iconic IPs over the years. However, their biggest release franchise is arguably Grand Theft Auto. This franchise continues to flourish today with fans worldwide eager to dive into every installment that comes out into the marketplace. Currently, their latest installment happens to be Grand Theft Auto V.

Now that’s the latest installment available but it’s also a game that’s been around for several years now. It was first released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before moving onto last-generation console platforms. We know that the game will continue with a launch for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S platforms. This might be a bit frustrating for some players who were wanting to get a new installment, but one of the reasons this game continues to thrive today for Rockstar Games is Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA Online is the multiplayer component for this game where players can join together to cause mayhem in Los Santos. This is in the form of either roaming around freely, completing a series of online-only missions, or participating in any of the random events or activities scattered around the map. With its popularity, Rockstar Games was able to turn a big profit from players continuing to jump online and spend money for the virtual in-game currency.

GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021



Details: https://t.co/JsIRTHxGP9 pic.twitter.com/xn5GbMDkCV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 16, 2021

Unfortunately, that’s a multiplayer mode that won’t be lasting much longer for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 platforms. It makes sense since those are pretty old consoles at this point to be supported. Rockstar Games has released the news on their official Twitter account that PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 platforms will see GTA Online shutdown on December 16, 2021. If you want to continue playing this mode then you’ll need to jump onto a more current platform, ideally, the latest generation of platforms would keep you supported but those platforms are difficult to come by these days.

Source: Twitter