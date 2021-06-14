Back 4 Blood DLC Will Only Be A Requirement For Party Leader

Back 4 Blood is one of the more anticipated co-op video games coming out this year. With so many fans out there that still regularly enjoy Left 4 Dead 2 long after its release and finding support through fans offering modifications to the game, it’s a surprise Valve hasn’t brought out a new installment. However, that’s not stopping the original development team from getting their hands dirty in crafting up a spiritual successor. While the development team Turtle Rock Studios no longer has control over Left 4 Dead with the IP being owned by Valve, they are bringing out Back 4 Blood.

Chances are you’ve already heard and seen gameplay for Back 4 Blood at this point. However, if this somehow slipped through the cracks, Back 4 Blood is a cooperative zombie shooter title. Just like with Left 4 Dead, players will be working with a group of characters or players as they venture through the different levels, battling against waves of undead zombies hurling themselves at the player. This time around, the developers over at Turtle Rock Studios were wanting to expand on the game a bit more than what we had received in Left 4 Dead.

What this means is that we’ll get more characters, zombie types, bigger levels, and more narrative. We’ve also seen some gameplay elements coming to this game that was not present during their time in Left 4 Dead. This included the likes of a card system that adds buffs to various characters or enemies along with a PVP mode called Swarm. Regardless, there’s DLC also in the works for the game after this title launches.

We don’t know just what to expect exactly for the DLC but it should have some additional level maps and campaign expansions. With that said, it doesn’t look like this will be a game that will force all players to have the DLC purchased and installed to play online. It turns out that only the party leader online is required to have the DLC with other players getting access when attached to that party. For now, we can mark our calendars for Back 4 Blood as it hits the marketplace on October 12, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source: Gamesradar