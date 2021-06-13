Back 4 Blood Trailer Introduces Swarm Mode

Easily one of the more anticipated co-op games coming out this year is Back 4 Blood. This is a zombie shooter which comes from the development team, Turtle Rock Studios. If that doesn’t ring any bells, then this is the studio that first created Left 4 Dead. While the franchise has since been acquired by Valve, the studio itself was able to break off from Valve and start working on other projects. It wasn’t too long that the development team went back to their roots with a Left 4 Dead successor.

With the popularity of Left 4 Dead 2 still going strong years later, it’s a bit surprising to see that Valve didn’t throw out another installment into the marketplace. Instead, fans have been supporting this game with mods and additional maps online for others to enjoy. Now we can dive back into this fun for modern platforms thanks to Back 4 Blood. In the past, the studio has confirmed that they want to expand on the gameplay from their time with Left 4 Dead. As a result, we can expect bigger levels, more diverse enemies, and perhaps more narrative focus this time around.

During Microsoft’s E3 2021 press conference, Back 4 Blood made an appearance that announced the Swarm Mode. There weren’t a ton of details unveiled during the trailer regarding the mode but it looks like this will be a PVP mode in which players will either take the role of survivors or zombies as they clash in an epic battle. It will be interesting to see just what types of zombies players will be able to dive into during this mode, but we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Currently, Back 4 Blood is slated to release on October 12, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We’ll likely see plenty more about this game in the coming months, but for now, you can check out the latest E3 2021 trailer that dropped earlier today in the video embedded above.

Source: YouTube