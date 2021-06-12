Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Confirmed To Receive New Expansions

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is a massive one and it was also touched on again during Ubisoft’s latest stream event. E3 2021 is a bit different this year as we’re not dealing with an in-person conference setup, but instead, we have different digital streams to sit in on and watch. One of those streams was the Ubisoft Forward. It was during this stream that we received a bit of insight as to what’s coming out later this year and even content in the works for 2022.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was one of the biggest launches for the Ubisoft team and they are going to keep supporting it with content. With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, players are following a Viking expansion as a group searches for a new place to call home. It’s an uphill battle and one that again pins Assassin’s against the Templar Order. I’ll refrain from spoiling anything from the game here in case you haven’t gone through the campaign quite yet. However, during the Ubisoft Forward stream, it was confirmed that there are more expansions in the works during the second year of content for this latest Assassin’s Creed installment.

Currently, the next expansion that’s been unveiled is The Siege of Paris which will come out sometime this summer. However, there are more expansions in the works, and with it all, you can likely expect new abilities, weapons, gear, and enemies to show up. That should hopefully keep players enjoying this game throughout this year as we wait for the next thrilling installment to make its way out into the marketplace.

With that said, there is also news of a Discovery Tour coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well. This will show up sometime in the fall and much like the previous Discovery Tour, it’s a new game mode to give players a bit more insight into the actual history of the area along with the people. Here players will also get to step into the roles of different individuals as they go about their daily routines so that players again get a better understanding of life and society within that period.

Source: YouTube