Back 4 Blood Open Beta Starts On August 5, Pre-Orders Offer Early Access

The Summer Games Fest was mostly a waiting game — waiting for one trailer, in particular, I daresay. But we did get some decent gameplay announcements and trailers that weren’t Elden Ring. Probably the most interesting, at least in terms of immediacy, is the reveal of the Back 4 Blood open beta, which is going to be opening in early August.

The trailer for Back 4 Blood shown during the event didn’t have very many new details — though we did get a glimpse of what appears to be a giant monster the survivors are going to have to face. Beyond that, we didn’t get any story details. We did, however, learn that the game is going to get an open beta that’ll last roughly a week, depending on whether or not you pre-order the game.

According to the developers, the open beta begins on August 5, but only for those who pre-order and receive early access. The early access part of the beta lasts until August 9. Players can also register on the Back 4 Blood site for a chance to access the beta during this early access period, though the developers note that this isn’t guaranteed. For everyone else, the open beta period is from August 12-16. The website says, “(Full schedule to be announced at a later date)” which means there may be other beta periods.

Like the game itself, the open beta (both periods) will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. We’ll apparently be getting more details about Back 4 Blood later in the week, as Turtle Rock Studios is having a PVP gameplay stream on June 13. That’ll be right in the middle of E3, so there’ll be a lot going on that day, but it’ll be worth checking out if you’ve been waiting for news about Back 4 Blood.