Ubisoft Reveals First Look at Far Cry 6 Gameplay and Main Character

Ubisoft revealed new footage of the upcoming Far Cry 6 during a special showcase event. Not only did we get our first glimpse of the new gameplay and our player character, but we also got the game’s release date. The game is launching on consoles and PC on October 7.

We already sort of knew what the game’s story was from previous reveals, but now we got an expanded look. You play as Dani Rojas, a Yaran native who, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, gets tied up with the guerrilla resistance movement against dictator Anton Castillo. They appear to have some kind of history with Castillo himself, who was the focus of the previous teaser trailer. Dani’s a woman in the trailer, but the rumor is that they can be either a man or a woman.

The gameplay shows Dani becoming an army of one to take down Castillo, gearing up with a massive arsenal of weapons — some conventional, some less so. Among other things are backpacks full of missiles, Gatling guns, and even a crossbow-looking thing that shoots old CDs; the one in the trailer plays the Macarena, but I’m assuming you can purchase “ammo” that plays something else because that’s a huge chance to get licensed music into the game.

Other gameplay features were shown, including traversal options: Dani can drive cars, fly choppers, or ride horses. They appear to have at least two summonable pets, such as have been available in the last few Far Cry games. The two you can see this time are a crocodile and a Dachshund in a wheelchair. It all looks very zany and very Far Cry. We get to see much less of Castillo in this trailer than in the last one, though we can tell that Dani will have at least one encounter with him.