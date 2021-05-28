The New Sonic Game Teased by Sega Could Be Called Sonic Rangers

Sega teased a new Sonic title at the end of its Sonic Central livestream this week. There wasn’t much to the reveal other than a date of 2022. However, a Sega press release may have inadvertently given away the title of the new game ahead of time. As for what the new game could be called, the title is “Sonic Rangers.” There are also rumors the game could be open-world, but that’s not a guarantee this early.

According to Eurogamer, a press release originally sent out by Sega read, “Announcing new console experiences, Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Sonic Rangers, further details on Netflix’s Sonic Prime, mobile news, musical events and much more!” A version of the same press release that can be found online omits the mention of Sonic Rangers. A spokesperson later told Eurogamer that the original press release was an older version that was sent out by mistake.

Further evidence comes from the trailer’s metadata, which intrepid internet sleuths have already snooped through. Twitter user PTKickass reported finding the word “Rangers” multiple times in the metadata. That definitely seems like more than a coincidence, but it’s also possible that “Sonic Rangers” could be a working title and the team will come up with another one closer to the game’s release some time next year.

There’s not much to glean from the word “Rangers,” except that maybe the game will have multiple playable characters. Online rumors suggest the Sonic developers have been working on an open-world project, so maybe “ranger” in this case suggests range, which you’d certainly have in an open-world? Who knows, this is just speculation at this point. Either way, it’ll probably be quite some time — maybe even after the release of Sonic Colors Ultimate, also announced at the stream — before we hear more about the new game.

