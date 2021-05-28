New Game Director Will Lead Upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Expansions

CD Projekt Red for years has been a very notable video game development studio. After their incredible success with The Witcher trilogy, fans were itching to get on board with anything else they would be bringing out. We knew for years that the next big title release from the studio would be Cyberpunk 2077 and over the years we were given small little details about the game. However, in the past couple of years things ramped up over at CD Projekt Red, and fans were promised quite the ambitious project from the studio.

We had a futuristic world with a ton of lore and content for players to dive into. Although, after several delays, when Cyberpunk 2077 finally did hit the marketplace, it was met with a ton of technical issues. Base model Xbox One and PlayStation 4 units were unable to play the game at all with the number of technical bugs and frame drops. This caused Sony to delist the game entirely from their digital marketplace.

While CD Projekt Red has been working on a wide variety of fixes for the game since it launched, it looks like some changes are going on internally as well. One of the more notable changes came in the form of the game director stepping into a new project. Adam Badowski has been moved to working on other projects within the company while Gabriel Amatangelo will be moving up to the game director position.

Previously, Gabriel Amatangelo was working as a creative director for the game. This developer was attached to the BioWare development studio, another notable team that has produced several iconic RPG titles. We knew that CD Projekt Red had plans to bring out DLC both free content and paid expansions to Cyberpunk 2077, but with the rocky launch of the game, nothing has yet to make its way out into the public in terms of just what we can expect to be added into Night City.

