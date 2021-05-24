Possible Crysis 2 Remaster Hinted At On Twitter By Developers

Crytek is up to something. The developers behind the Crysis series have recently been tweeting cryptic hints from the series’ official account. The smart money has it that, following the launch of Crysis Remastered last year, we might be able to expect a sequel — meaning Crysis 2 might be remastered.

The hints are not huge ones, granted — it’s possible that we’re all reading a bit too much into a few tweets. But they’re rather pointed, especially considering the tenth anniversary of Crysis 2 came and went months ago, so I can’t think of any other purpose for these tweets other than to give us hints. The first tweet, sent last week, says, “They used to call me Prophet,” a quote from Major Barnes in Crysis 2. The second, which followed the next day, showed a screenshot from Crysis 2. Both tweets are accompanied by eyeball emoji, which isn’t very subtle.

This is circumstantial evidence, to be sure, but it’s about as convincing as circumstantial evidence can be. And it wouldn’t be a total surprise, since we got Crysis Remastered. Crysis 2 Remastered seems like the most logical next step for Crytek. Several of the responses for the tweet pointed out, however, that it might not make a lot of sense to remaster Crysis 2, since it’s already a very good-looking game.

As for when we’re getting a Crysis 2 remaster, assuming it’s happening, I’d put good money on an E3 mention, or at least in one of the E3-adjacent shows. Since the show is going all-virtual, several shows are happening alongside the official E3 show. One such company holding a separate show this summer is Electronic Arts, which published the original Crysis 2. I don’t know if we’d see Crysis 2 Remastered at that show, but it wouldn’t come as a complete surprise.