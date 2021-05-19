Nintendo Unveils Latest New Switch Online Classic Games For May 2021

When it comes to consoles right now, there are plenty of incentives to pay for a subscription service. This helps support the company and provides a premium service for those that are willing to shell out some money. For instance, subscribers are usually granted discounts, online multiplayer access to their video game library, and even free video games to download. All this rings true for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Nintendo changed up its online service when the Nintendo Switch came out. Now players were having to pay a fee to gain online multiplayer which is a large reason why most consumers with Nintendo Switch Online are subscribed. However, there are some other alternatives as we mentioned above. Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn’t offer the latest video games for players to download and enjoy with their subscription service. It’s instead all about older video game titles for the Nintendo Entertainment System and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Some fans have expressed their interest in Nintendo offering more systems to include in the monthly game offerings like the Nintendo portable handheld lineup along with newer systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube, but for now, that has yet to happen. Instead, players are given just the NES and SNES where Nintendo will add new games into the service for players to play with additional features such as save states or rewind functionality.

5 titles are coming to the #SNES & #NES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 5/26!



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

・Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac)

・Magical Drop2

・Spanky's Quest



NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Ninja JaJaMaru-kun pic.twitter.com/OzYmF7lIYk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 19, 2021

For May 2021, it looks like we are going to receive five video games total. For the Nintendo Entertainment System, players will receive Ninja JajaMaru-Kun. Meanwhile, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System will receive Super Baseball Simulator 1.000, Joe & Mac, Magical Drop2, and Spanky’s Quest.

There are a few video games that fans have been hoping would show up for the service such as TMNT Turtles In Time or Chrono Trigger, but so far these have yet to pop up. What do you think of the new games coming out on May 26, 2021?

