Summer Game Fest Set to Begin on June 10 with Several World Premieres

We now know what day the big reveal event for the Summer Games Fest is: June 10. On that day, we’ll get a huge world premiere event where we get to see a bunch of games for the first time. This fits in nicely with the rest of the summer shows, including all the non-E3 events that are clustered within the same time frame.

Summer Games Fest is in the same summer bracket as E3 and will take place within the same week as E3. Geoff Keighley implied in an interview with GI.biz that viewer feedback suggested gamers wanted all of the big gaming shows clustered together: “Everything last year was so spread apart by nature of the pandemic. And the feedback from everyone is that they want these games shows all together. So, now we are going to just do a big full-on show for Summer Games Fest that leads into the big publisher events… E3 is in that window as well. So hopefully all boats will rise and it will be good for everybody.”

Following the big kickoff event, the events will become a bit more spread out, says Keighley. Companies will have more time to focus on their games — the fact that this is a digital event means they’re not confined to a few minutes in a booth or in the big event sizzle reel.

Geoff Keighley revealed a list of the gaming publishers that will be a part of the Games Fest, and they include Bandai Namco, Blizzard, Warner Bros, Xbox, Capcom, Psyonix, PlayStation, Inner Sloth, Sega, and Square Enix, among others. Based on this list, we can make a few educated guesses about the games we hope to see at the premiere event. Personally, I’m hoping to see more of Square Enix’s Project Triangle Strategy or Bandai’s Scarlet Nexus.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz