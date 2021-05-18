Modding Team Hopes To Bring Third-Person To Resident Evil Village

When it comes to Resident Evil, the latest new mainline installments have transitioned from the standard third-person perspective to a first-person perspective. For years, the mainline Resident Evil franchise were third-person video games whether we were dealing with fixed camera positions within the level or through over-the-shoulder camera view position. Then after Capcom opted to change up the standard third-person to first-person, we have seen modding teams come out to adjust things to the old ways of playing Resident Evil.

For Resident Evil 7 modders have managed to bring Ethan Winters from the first-person perspective to a third-person perspective. That’s not an easy task, but it was something that the developers were able to pull off. However, in Resident Evil Village, the modding community is still working hard to accomplish the third-person perspective. Resident Evil Village just released so it’s going to take time, but that doesn’t mean that modders haven’t already managed to bring out some mods already for the game.

Resident Evil Village is a thrilling first-person survival horror game. Set in an atmospheric setting with plenty of monsters and boss battles, it’s rather well done. However, we know that a modder by the name of Fluffyquack is working on a third-person mod for the PC platform. It’s not something complete yet as there are several obstacles in the way.

For instance, the way players interact with objects will need to be adjusted along with aiming and even the character model. Regardless, modders will likely have plenty of fun as they continue working on their project for fans to download and try out for themselves. Currently, if you have yet to pick up Resident Evil Village, the game is available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source: Bloody Disgusting, YouTube