Six Days in Fallujah Has Procedurally Generated Battlefield

The developers of Six Days in Fallujah dropped a gameplay trailer showing what the game will look like in action. It appears to show a somewhat realistic take on the real-life combat that inspired the game, but the developers have stated they’re going to keep players guessing with a procedurally generated battlefield. The intention is to keep players on their toes, so they’ll relive the uncertainty of the soldiers present at the events.

Few games have been as confusing and controversial as Six Days in Fallujah. Shelved years ago for being an insensitive subject about which to make a video game, the creators have since announced their intentions to revive the project and make the game. Despite a general sense of unease that maybe the events of the Second Battle of Fallujah is still not an appropriate subject for a video game, Highwire Games is going full speed ahead, damn the torpedoes.

Perhaps the most unexpected addition to the gameplay is the procedural generation of the battlefield. According to Highwire, the environment is rearranged every time the game is played, meaning that the doors, alleys, and buildings won’t be the same from one gameplay session to the next. This is to give the players the same sense of uncertainty that comes with this kind of urban combat: “Marines and soldiers never knew what was waiting for them behind the next door, and if you want a realistic experience, neither can you.”

Procedurally generated environments would seem to run counter to the apparent intention to make a video game documentary of the real events in Fallujah. Though the developers do include some evidence justifying their decision to set up the environments this way. The gameplay trailer features commentary from several soldiers on the types of environments they face in combat, and almost all of them talk about the uncertainty, and how every combat scenario is different.