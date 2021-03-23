Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap Unveiled

When Bethesda first introduced Fallout 76 into the marketplace, it was met with anticipation. Fans were going to be diving into a brand new Fallout experience and one that would be connected online. Players would be able to roam the Wasteland together and fire off against hostile creatures. Of course, when the game launched it was rocky and fans weren’t thrilled to keep up with the title very long.

As a result, Bethesda went back into game development for Fallout 76 to deliver an update that would offer players something a bit more substantial. That’s when we were given the Wastelanders update that offered NPCs and some quests for players to complete. Now it looks like fans are diving back into the game and can now expect some content for the title to slowly make its way out throughout 2021.

Today Bethesda officially unveiled the 2021 roadmap for Fallout 76 and it starts this Spring with Locked & Loaded which comes with a slew of content such as C.A.M.P. Slots, S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, crafting sliders, console aim assist among other new tweaks. When we hit summer we’ll get the conclusion of The Brotherhood storyline with Steel Reign. During the fall we’ll have some type of evolution to Private Worlds and lastly, winter brings in Tales From The Stars which brings in a new legendary weapon along with some new armor.

Of course, more information and details for each of the content updates will come out in due time. For now, it’s nice knowing that we’ll be getting plenty of new gameplay in for Fallout 76 this year. Currently, Fallout 76 is available on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

Source: Bethesda