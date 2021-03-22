Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Based Around First Two Resident Evil Games

Resident Evil has been around since the original PlayStation console platform. Capcom was able to deliver a new thrilling survival horror video game experience where players were constantly battling the undead. Set mainly in a mansion, players took the role of elite law enforcement that went into a search for missing members of their team. It’s here that they stumble upon an old mansion filled with bizarre creatures, a slew of puzzles, and an eerie storyline.

The franchise was so beloved that it quickly blew up with new video game installments both mainline and spin-offs. Likewise, we even had a lengthy run of cinematic movies which had done well in terms of profiting money but failed to stay true to the original narrative storyline. At any rate, we’re getting another chance at a true movie adaptation. We knew for a good while that a new Resident Evil movie was being done, but now we finally have an official title.

Speaking with IGN, the Resident Evil director, Johannes Roberts, spoke with the publication about Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City. Johannes noted that this is not a remake of the past movies or an entry that has any ties to the films done by director Paul W.S. Anderson. Instead, this is a new venture that is being connected to the video game franchise. In particular, it looks like we will be seeing adaptations of the first two video game installments.

This means we’ll get not only storyline attaching the S.T.A.R.S. team within the iconic mansion but also Leon and Claire at the Raccoon City Police Department. It’s certainly going to be interesting to see how much of each game will be covered within the movie and if this film is successful enough for the director to continue with the narrative. Only time will tell, but this is not the only Resident Evil venture fans have their eyes on. We also have Resident Evil Village, the next mainline installment to the series that comes out May 7, 2021.