Project Athia Gets Real Title: Forspoken, Due in 2022

As its “one more thing” during its presentation, Square Enix showed a bit of gameplay footage from its new title. What was formerly known under the working title of Project Athia has gotten a proper title: It’s called Forspoken. We also got a tentative release date for 2022. We also got more footage of the gameplay, including the type of enemies the main character faces and the magical powers she has.

Square Enix released a bit more information in a post on its website. The main character is a woman named Frey Holland (played by actress Ella Balinska), who is referred to as a “seemingly ordinary woman” who finds herself transported to this strange world, called Athia. In order to survive, she must seemingly master magical abilities, and she’ll have to uncover Athia’s mysteries.

First revealed at last year’s PS5 reveal event, the game formerly known as Project Athia has been kept under tight wraps ever since then. It’s good to finally see a bit of the game’s story. We also got a brief glimpse of gameplay, which showed more of Frey jumping and zipping around Athia. In an update on the PlayStation blog, Takeshi Aramaki, head of developer Luminous Productions, said, “Frey is able to traverse the world with incredible speed and fluidity.”

Square Enix also confirmed Forspoken is coming out on PC and PS5 sometime in 2022, but didn’t get any more specific than that. Previous news had implied the game would eventually be available on other consoles, but not until at least two years after the initial launch. Square Enix talked up the PS5 specifically on its announcement post, saying, “Forspoken has been designed specifically for the PlayStation 5, taking advantage of the new console’s power and features to create a game that feels like a true next-gen experience.”

Source: Square Enix Blog