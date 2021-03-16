Five Bethesda Games On Game Pass Get Xbox’s FPS Boost On Series X/S

Credit: Microsoft

If you intend to play the new Bethesda games recently added to Game Pass on your Xbox Series X/S, then there’s good news for you: According to a recent livestream, five of the twenty games recently released onto Game Pass will benefit from FPS Boost, meaning they will have the benefit of Xbox’s tech to run at a higher framerate.

If you haven’t heard of it yet, FPS Boost is a feature for the Xbox Series consoles designed to make backwards compatible games easier to play by making them look and play better. To do this, FPS Boost uses several methods to, as the name suggests, double an older game’s framerate without the game’s developer having to do any extra work. This doesn’t apply to all titles — obviously, since only a quarter of the newly added Bethesda games will have the feature.

The specific games that have gotten the FPS Boost are Dishonored: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Prey. According to the announcement in Xbox Wire, some of the games will run at reduced resolutions while FPS Boost is active in order to keep them running smoothly. This will be the case for Fallout 76 and Fallout 4, and FPS Boost won’t be automatically enabled. You’ll have to turn it on in the game’s options menu.

It’s been a big day for Game Pass — first Xbox reveals Outriders is coming to the service the same day it launches, then that indie darling Undertale is coming later this week. Now we find out that several of the games that have just been added to the service will be getting a performance boost. Xbox is really doing everything it can in order to sell the service to potential new subscribers.

Source: Xbox Wire