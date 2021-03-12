Denuvo Anti-Cheat Tech Coming To PS5

Credit: Sony

Denuvo, the company that makes some of the most infamous software for PC games, is now making its anti-cheat software available for developers to use in their PlayStation 5 games. Specifically, it’s been added to the PS5’s Tools and Middleware program, so developers can implement it in their games and cut down on hacking.

Irdeto, the company behind Denuvo, claims that its anti-cheat software, “incorporates advanced technology to secure both online gameplay as well as securely reward offline progress. The technology helps game developers protect sensitive game logic or data, preventing cheaters from changing sensitive variables and ensuring its trustworthiness.” Note that its anti-cheat software is different from its anti-tamper DRM that you may also have heard of.

Denuvo Managing Director Reinhard Blaukovitsch said, “Cheating ruins video games for honest players. We are really proud to be able to help the world’s most talented developers to bring rich experiences for gamers on Playstation 5.” Irdeto also said some games with Denuvo have already launched on PS5 but didn’t say which ones. It also supposedly helps protect developers’ potential profits — according to their numbers, 70% of profits are made within the first two weeks from launch — as well as keep players who might otherwise be put off by cheaters and hackers.

There is some question from gamers as to how much effect Denuvo has on games. Irdeto claims it has “no negative impact on in-game performance,” which several tests would seem to bear out. However, gamers have criticized it for the level of information it collects on the player’s PC (when it’s implemented on PC games). Id Software removed Denuvo’s anti-cheat from Doom Eternal after it was implemented in a post-release patch and coincided with noticeable performance issues for the game. Gamers spammed the Steam page with negative reviews, and the developer defended itself, but still removed the software from the game.

Source: Irdeto