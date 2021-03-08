Score Some Discounted Nintendo Titles Thanks To Mario Day

Nintendo is a massive video game leading company. The industry has really blown up thanks to Nintendo’s release of the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since then, the company has been a staple to the video game industry and its lead not only with new thrilling hardware releases but iconic software IPs as well. Easily the biggest for the Nintendo company is Mario as he’s been featured on every platform in a variety of video game releases.

With the traditional Mario Day upon us, which is March 10, 2021, or more easily dubbed Mar10 Day, you can expect some video game sales. Now for Nintendo games, waiting for sales is the best way to get their first-party video game titles at a discount as you don’t typically see their video games drop in price. Still, if you haven’t picked up some of these video game titles already then you can save about 35% from each.

Mar10 Day Sale

Super Mario Maker 2 $38.99

Super Mario Part $38.99

Luigi’s Mansion 3 $38.99

Mario Tennis Aces $38.99

Now that’s not the full catalog of Mario’s first-party video game titles, but that’s currently being offered at a discount right now. Again, Nintendo doesn’t really drop the price of their video games after they release into the marketplace so this could be your best bet on getting any of the video games mentioned above under $59.99. With that said, it’s also worth looking into the Super Mario Anniversary collection which comes with the Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy as Nintendo will be removing that collection at the end of this month .