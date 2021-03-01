Nintendo President Focuses On Fun Factor For Technology Advancements

When it comes to Nintendo, the company has been around for decades in terms of video game hardware and software. With the immense success of the Nintendo Entertainment System, we’ve seen the Nintendo company continue to thrive by making new video game consoles and portable handheld devices along with iconic first-party software to support these platforms. However, when it comes to what the company will bring out next, it’s all about making sure that it has a fun factor pushing it forward.

The Nintendo president, Shuntaro Furukawa, spoke with a Japanese publication, Nikkei, and thanks to translations that’s since come out, we have some insight behind Nintendo’s president current ideology. Since the Nintendo Entertainment System launched we’ve seen Nintendo continue to pave the way with new technological advances for their video game hardware.

While Microsoft and Sony both offered means to bring something new and fresh for players to enjoy, Nintendo has threw out some major changes to their gameplay hardware. The Nintendo Wii was all about motion controls, the Nintendo DS changed up portable handheld gaming with a dual-screen system that had a touchscreen display, and the Wii U brought in the ability to enjoy console games through a connected GamePad unit.

“I’m sure new offerings like cloud gaming and streaming will emerge, but they won’t be a top priority when choosing what game to play. I think the most important things there are the contents of a game as well as the kind of games you can play.

On the other hand, technological advances can make a big difference to the gaming experience itself. Since this can happen at any time, we’re always actively researching technologies that could be the starting point of something fun.”

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch was another great overhaul as it brought out a hybrid console system that could be enjoyed on your normal television display or taken as a handheld. When the president of Nintendo was asked about the viewpoint of smartphones being more a dedicated gaming system today, Shuntaro Furukawa noted that Nintendo is always looking at the different technological advances such as smartphone gaming. However, when it comes to Nintendo, their main focus is bringing out something that’s key to being fun.